Sept 1 HIAG Immobilien Holding AG :

* H1 property income increases by 7.4 percent to 25.1 million Swiss francs ($26.11 million)

* Says H1 generated 24.2 million Swiss francs in earnings

* H1 operating income prior to revaluation increases by 9.0 percent to 26.2 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income is 24.2 million Swiss francs

* Continues to aim for an increase in property income without acquisitions of about 4 percent and an increase in operating income (without revaluation and acquisitions) of about 6 percent for 2015 business year