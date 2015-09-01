Sept 1 Valtech SA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million) versus loss of 0.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 adjusted EBITDA is 6.8 million euros versus 4.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 87.6 million versus 67.8 million a year ago

* Says aims for full year the revenue growth above 13 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin from 7.5 percent to to 8 percent Source text: bit.ly/1VsZS7O Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)