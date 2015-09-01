BRIEF-Lamar Advertising reports Q1 EPS of $0.42
* Lamar advertising company announces first quarter 2017 operating results
Sept 1 Netent Publ :
* Says approved to go live in New Jersey
* Says has received a transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, allowing it to launch its digital gaming products via Borgata and bwin.party brands. Link to press release: here
Further company coverage:
* Lamar advertising company announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017