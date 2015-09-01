BRIEF-Cayman Tung Ling unit raises stake in Hong Kong-based firm to 100 percent
* Says co' unit Piyo Piyo (Samoa) International Co Ltd buys 4.1 million shares of Hong Kong-based firm at $4.1 million, raising stake in it to 100 percent
Sept 1 Grand Parade Investments Ltd
* Will identify and unlock synergies between its investments in burger king and spur
* Fy headline earnings per share 10.53 cents versus 3.17 cents year ago
* A fy 20.0 cents ordinary dividend per share was declared
* Fy revenue 502.0 million rand versus 135.0 million rand year ago
* Krzysztof Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company