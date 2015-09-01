BRIEF-Emcore reports Q2 EPS of $0.07 from cont ops
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017
Sept 1 ICT Automatisering NV :
* ICT and Transparix develop cloud-based platform WebShipper.com
* Have concluded a partnership to jointly launch the online cloud-based platform WebShipper.com Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017
* ACI Worldwide Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017