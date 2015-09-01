BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings appoints new chairman
* Yao Jun has resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
Sept 1 Social Commerce Group SE :
* Secures majority stake in Staramba GmbH
* Acquires additional shares in yoyo smart social web solutions AG
* Raises its stake in Staramba GmbH to 51.95 pct
* In addition, increases its stake in yoyo smart social web solutions AG to 62.18 pct at the price of 33 euros ($37.24) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yao Jun has resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
By Christina Martin May 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with the Philippines posting its highest close since September 2016, buoyed by mining stocks after the ouster of the country's environment minister over her anti-mining advocacy. Philippine lawmakers ended a 10-month crusade by Environment Secretary Regina Lopez on Wednesday, forcing out the eco-warrior whose mining crackdown was backed by the president but led to demands of her removal by mine