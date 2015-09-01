Sept 1 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Virgin money holdings (uk) plc announces that Lee Rochford is to stand down as chief financial officer (cfo) and as an executive director of company.

* Dave Dyer (currently strategy director, and previously cfo of virgin money) will undertake role of cfo for an interim period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)