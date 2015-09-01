Sept 1 Punch Taverns Plc

* Expect to report FY underlying ebitda of between £193 million and £200 million

* Full year profits in line with management expectations

* Fy positive like-for-like trends in net income; core estate net income up 0.3%;

* Disposal proceeds ahead of guidance at £89 million, above book value and at a multiple of 26 times EBITDA