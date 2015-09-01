Sept 1 Apranga APB :

* Says retail turnover (including VAT) amounted to 18.3 million euros ($20.69 million) in August 2015, and has decreased 6.9 pct in comparison to August 2014

* Says decrease in turnover was specifically caused by warm weather in august and consequently weaker sales of autumn collections

