BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company
Sept 1 Apranga APB :
* Says retail turnover (including VAT) amounted to 18.3 million euros ($20.69 million) in August 2015, and has decreased 6.9 pct in comparison to August 2014
* Says decrease in turnover was specifically caused by warm weather in august and consequently weaker sales of autumn collections

($1 = 0.8845 euros)
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.