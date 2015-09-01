UPDATE 1-Turkey marketing 30-year US dollar benchmark bond
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Turkey has opened books for its first bond deal since last month's referendum on the constitution granted President Erdogan sweeping new powers.
Sept 1 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd :
* Eshaan Singh has been appointed as financial director on a part-time basis with effect from Aug.31 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Turkey has opened books for its first bond deal since last month's referendum on the constitution granted President Erdogan sweeping new powers.
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S