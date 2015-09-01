BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Guy Degrenne SA :
* Buys family company Therias et L'Eeconome
* Says Therias et L'Eeconome reported 1.8 million euros of revenue and a 0.2 million loss for 2014, it has 35 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.