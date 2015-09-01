BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Elve SA :
* Announces cash return by increasing and decreasing its share capital by 0.08 euros ($0.0901) per share
* Says cash return payment of 0.08 euros per share will begin from Sept. 30, record date is set as Sept. 25
Source text: bit.ly/1NKb3b9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.