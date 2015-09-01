Sept 1 Elve SA :

* Announces cash return by increasing and decreasing its share capital by 0.08 euros ($0.0901) per share

* Says cash return payment of 0.08 euros per share will begin from Sept. 30, record date is set as Sept. 25

Source text: bit.ly/1NKb3b9

