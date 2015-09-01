Sept 1 Hafslund ASA :

* Has decided to start construction of new unit at Vamma power plant in Glomma

* Investment framework is 920 million Norwegian crowns ($110.60 million)

* Vamma currently produces 1,350 GWh of power a year, which equates to 14 per cent of total power consumption in Oslo

* New unit, Vamma 12, will have an absorption capacity of 500 m3/s, and will generate more than 1,000 GWh of power per year

* Construction will start in autumn 2015, and project is planned for completion in spring 2019

* Construction agreement has been signed with host municipalities Askim and Skiptvet

