Sept 1 Garanti Faktoring :

* To issue 75 million lira ($25.71 million) bonds (up to 100 mln lira in case of demand) with 175 days maturity period for qualified investors

* Authorizes Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler for bond issue

* Sept. 2-3 demand collection dates

* Maturity period is between Sept. 4 and Feb. 26

