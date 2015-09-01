BRIEF-M&C: Q1 net result of M&C SpA swings to loss of EUR 0.1 mln
* Q1 M&C SpA net loss 109,000 euros ($119,158.80) versus profit 81,000 euros a year ago
Sept 1 Garanti Faktoring :
* To issue 75 million lira ($25.71 million) bonds (up to 100 mln lira in case of demand) with 175 days maturity period for qualified investors
* Authorizes Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler for bond issue
* Sept. 2-3 demand collection dates
* Maturity period is between Sept. 4 and Feb. 26
