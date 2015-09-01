BRIEF-M&C: Q1 net result of M&C SpA swings to loss of EUR 0.1 mln
* Q1 M&C SpA net loss 109,000 euros ($119,158.80) versus profit 81,000 euros a year ago
Sept 1 Enervit SpA :
* Buys 10.47 percent stake in Slorfeldt Trading AB (Slorfeldt), a company distributing Enervit products in Sweden and Norway
* Acquires stake in Slorfeldt Trading AB via reserved capital increase for total 150,000 euros ($168,960.00)
* Agreement with Slorfeldt Trading AB envisages put & call options on given Slorfeldt productivity to be exercized by June 30, 2017 to buy a majority stake in Slorfeldt
* Agreement envisages further put & call options for the acquisition by Enervit of 100 percent stake in Slorfeldt
