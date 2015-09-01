Sept 1 Galatasaray :

* To receive 3.7 million euros transfer fee($4.16 million) from F.C. Internazonale Milano S.p.A. (Inter) for transfer of Felipe Melo De Carvalho

* Additionally company to pay 657,500 euros to the player as contract termination fee

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)