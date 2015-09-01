BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
Sept 1 RCL Foods Ltd :
* Revenue for 12 months to June 2015 increased by 20.1 pct to R23.4 billion
* FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations 112.2 cents
* Capital expenditure (excluding intangibles) for year was R756.6 million (2014: R654.0 million)
* Total dividend per share up 85.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
BRUSSELS, May 4 The European Commission said on Thursday it had accepted commitments by U.S. online retailer Amazon to alter its e-book contracts with publishers to end an EU antitrust investigation.