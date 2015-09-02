BRIEF-India's Century Enka March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago
Sept 2 Halfords Group Plc
* Cycling sales in q2 to date have decreased against tough comparatives and, as such, are expected to be below current market expectations
* Trading in all other categories remains robust
* For first half, management anticipates retail gross margin to be at better end of previous full year guidance range
* Retail operating cost growth of circa 3 percent (previous full year guidance: 4 to 5 percent)
* Anticipates full year group profit before tax to be broadly in line with prevailing market consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
HANOVER, Germany, May 10 Volkswagen's top management expects further disputes with labour leaders on cost savings as it pushes an efficiency drive to help fund a post-dieselgate strategic shift, its chief executive said.