Sept 2 Entra ASA :

* Entra has sold the property Kirkegaten 2B to Kanalgården AS, a company owned by BRG and Norgesgruppen Agder

* The property is 5,800 sqm and the transaction price is 33 million Norwegian crowns ($3.97 million) which is close to current book value in Entra

* Closing will take place on September 30, 2015 ($1 = 8.3140 Norwegian crowns)