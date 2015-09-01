Sept 1 Atria Oyj :
* Atria Finland to increase efficiency of chicken production at its Sahalahti plant
* Personnel negotiations regarding the content of the development project will be initiated
immediately
* This would mean reduction of about 25 man-years
* Estimates that by eliminating overlaps and improving productivity, it could achieve annual
savings of around 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million), which would materialise by end of Q1 of
2016
