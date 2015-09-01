Sept 1 PSI Group ASA :
* PSI Group is reorganizing its operations and has changed name to StrongPoint ASA
* Name change was approved at the EGM on Aug. 27, and all the Group's subsidiaries will have
a common profile and identity
* StrongPoint consists of PSI Systems AS, PSI Antonson AB, New Vision Baltija UAB, SQS
Security Qube System AB, Antonson Label AB, CashGuard AB and Vensafe AS
* StrongPoint, which has 570 employees, is organized into three business areas; Retail
Solutions, Cash Security and Label Solutions
* StrongPoint ticker will be "STRONG" on Oslo Stock Exchange
* StrongPoint will still have its headquarter at Rælingen
