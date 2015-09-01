BRIEF-Pharmally International Holding announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$8 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Neurovive Pharmaceutical says Jan Nilsson new interim CEO
* Neurovive Pharmaceutical says CEO Mikael Bronnegard to leave company Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$8 per share to shareholders for 2016
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: