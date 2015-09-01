Sept 1 GreenItaly1 SpA :

* Prima Vera SpA, notified Greenitaly1 that it signed a strategic partnership with Shangai Electric Building Energy Efficiency Co Ltd for cooperation in energy efficiency projects and LED illumination in the form of Energy Performance Contracting (EPC)

* Agreement starts from Aug. 31, 2015, and has a one year duration

