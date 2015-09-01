Fitch: Malta's Budget Surplus Underscores Fiscal Progress

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Malta's 1% of GDP budget surplus for 2016 underscores our view that the public debt/GDP ratio is on a downward trajectory, Fitch Ratings says. We do not believe the early general election called this week is likely to significantly affect fiscal settings. Recent Eurostat data showed that Malta recorded a 1% budget surplus last year, following a 1.3% deficit in 2015. Fitch had forecast a 0.7% 2016 deficit. The bett