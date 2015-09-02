MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
Sept 2 Matador Private Equity AG :
* Plans to distribute a dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs / share for FY 2014/15 for the first time Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: