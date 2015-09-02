BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co
Sept 2 AstraZeneca Plc
* AstraZeneca enters license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for development and commercialisation of Flumist in Japan
* Daiichi Sankyo will take on full responsibility for future development and commercialisation of Flumist Quadrivalent in Japan and will hold marketing authorisation
* AstraZeneca will supply Flumist Quadrivalent to Daiichi Sankyo
* Daiichi Sankyo will pay AstraZeneca upfront fee with subsequent development milestones and sales-related payments post launch
* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2015.
* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in Beijing Jingyang Tonewall Technology Development at 67.3 million yuan