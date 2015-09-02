Sept 2 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Sells Altmarktkarree complex in Dresden

* Sold Altmarktkarree in Dresden, which contains around 320 apartments and 40 commercial units

* Buyer is Quantum Immobilien AG

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1NMOylO

