MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
Sept 2 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Sells Altmarktkarree complex in Dresden
* Sold Altmarktkarree in Dresden, which contains around 320 apartments and 40 commercial units
* Buyer is Quantum Immobilien AG
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1NMOylO
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: