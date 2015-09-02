Sept 2 Technopolis Oyj :

* Technopolis to launch share buyback program

* According to board of directors' decision, share buyback will commence no earlier than Sept. 2, 2015

* Pursuant to this authorization, maximum of 10,650,000 shares may be acquired

* Authorization is effective until end of next annual general meeting, however, no longer than June 30, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1hxdYX3

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)