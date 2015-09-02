Sept 2 Grammer AG :
* Awarded largest contract for seats in its history
* Share of construction machinery business in total revenue
set to widen
* This will cause volume of revenue which Grammer's seating
systems division generates with this customer each year to rise
from single-digit millions to mid double-digit millions
* World's largest construction machinery OEM enlarging its
existing delivery contracts for offroad driver seats
substantially
* Will be broadening its existing delivery arrangements and
supplying seats for new vehicle types
* Shares in Grammer rise 2.4 pct on news of seat contract
