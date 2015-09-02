BRIEF-S4E Q1 prelim. net profit at 116,000 zlotys
* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 487,000 ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 2 Talex SA :
* Since July 3 has received orders from Bank Zachodni WBK SA for the total value of 4.8 million zloty ($1.3 million) net for delivery of IT solutions
* The biggest order was placed in Aug. and amounted to 824,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its controlling unit signed a monitor engineering contract worth 2.16 billion yuan, to undertake construction work of AMOLED monitor electromechanical system and provide related service