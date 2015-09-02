Sept 2 Heba Fastighets AB :

* Says signed leases with Wang Asia AB (Sushi & Dumplings) and Bassano Konsult HB (Ekologisk mat) in Annedal totaling 111 m² and annual rental value of 282,000 Swedish crowns

* Occupancy is to take place in November 2015

* HEBA has also signed rental agreements with Wang Asia AB and Svensk Fastighetsbyrå in Norra Djurgårdsstaden totaling 132 m² and annual rental value of 343,000 crowns

* Occupancy is planned for autumn 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)