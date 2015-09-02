BRIEF-S4E Q1 prelim. net profit at 116,000 zlotys
* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 487,000 ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 2 Qumak SA :
* Signs 872,685 zloty ($231,700) gross deal with the Polish Treasury - National Water Management and the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management - National Research Institute
* The deal is for the ISOK system integration and addition of new features
* This agreement is the continuation of the contract signed on Aug. 29, 2013, for the design and implementation of the ISOK system (an IT system for protection of the country against extraordinary threats) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its controlling unit signed a monitor engineering contract worth 2.16 billion yuan, to undertake construction work of AMOLED monitor electromechanical system and provide related service