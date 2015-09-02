BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
Sept 2 Euronext:
* 595,000 new ordinary shares issued by Fonciere Paris Nord will be listed on Euronext Paris as of Sept. 4
* New Fonciere Paris Nord shares issued following redemption of non listed redeemable bonds into shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.