BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up wholly owned health management sub-subsidiary
* Says it plans to set up health management sub-subsidiary in Harbin city, with a registration capital of 30 million yuan
Sept 2 Woolworths Holdings Ltd :
* Appointment of Zyda Rylands to new role of CEO of Woolworths South Africa
* Rylands will take responsibility for entire food and clothing business across South Africa and Africa Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.