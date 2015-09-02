BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up wholly owned health management sub-subsidiary
* Says it plans to set up health management sub-subsidiary in Harbin city, with a registration capital of 30 million yuan
Sept 2 Elior Participations Sca :
* Has been awarded a 10-year contract for four new dining spaces in terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport Source text: bit.ly/1UrLrPf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.