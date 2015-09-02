BRIEF-UK's CMA refers Capita, Vodafone deal to phase 2 investigation
* Decided that it is or may be the case that this Capita, Vodafone deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the United Kingdom
Sept 2 Groupe Concoursmania SA :
* Says to have completed the acquisition of a portfolio of US sites of casual gaming from the company Slix Media, based in Texas (US) Source text: bit.ly/1KIa5ds Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says South Africa's Mercantile Bank selected TCS BaNCS technology for its banking operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: