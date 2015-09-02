UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10
May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 2 U10 SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 2.0 million euros ($2.26 million) versus 3.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating income is 4.1 million euros versus 6.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 113.5 million euros versus 103.4 million euros a year ago
* Says is confident about current development thanks to growth in order book Source text: bit.ly/1JNB0zs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend and said that revenue growth had accelerated in the first half of the year on strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe.