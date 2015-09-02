Sept 2 Storebrand Asa

* Jan Erik Saugestad has been appointed new executive vice president asset management in the Storebrand Group and CEO of the subsidiary Storebrand Asset Management AS

* He takes over the position from Staffan Hansén, who has taken the position as Executive Vice President for the customer front in Sweden

* Saugestad comes from the position of CIO in Storebrand Asset Management and he has been the acting Executive Vice President for Asset Management since July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)