Sept 2 CPI Property Group SA :

* CEFC China Energy Company Limited ("CEFC") and CPI Property Group agreed that CEFC will purchase from CPIPG former Zivnobanka building located at Na Prikope street in very downtown of Prague

* CEFC and CPI entered into Heads of Terms Concerning Na Prikope building

* Transaction is subject to final agreement