MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
Sept 2 CPI Property Group SA :
* CEFC China Energy Company Limited ("CEFC") and CPI Property Group agreed that CEFC will purchase from CPIPG former Zivnobanka building located at Na Prikope street in very downtown of Prague
* CEFC and CPI entered into Heads of Terms Concerning Na Prikope building
* Transaction is subject to final agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: