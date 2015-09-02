BRIEF-S4E Q1 prelim. net profit at 116,000 zlotys
* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 487,000 ZLOTYS
Sept 2 Precise Biometrics AB
* Says its Biomatch Mobile to be integrated in four new smartphones, in cooperation with Fingerprint Cards
* Says its controlling unit signed a monitor engineering contract worth 2.16 billion yuan, to undertake construction work of AMOLED monitor electromechanical system and provide related service