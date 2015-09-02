BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up wholly owned health management sub-subsidiary
* Says it plans to set up health management sub-subsidiary in Harbin city, with a registration capital of 30 million yuan
Sept 2 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Amer Sports issues a private placement bond with a total value of 100 million euros ($112.84 million)
* Fixed rate bond has a maturity of seven years
* Pohjola markets acts as bookrunner for transaction
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.