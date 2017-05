Sept 2 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Has decided to terminate cooperation agreement with its London marketing office with immediate effect

* This team has generated on average around 10 pct of DF Group's total business volume for past three years

* Decision has been taken because DF and marketing team were not able to reach an agreement on adjustment to compensation system

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)