BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up wholly owned health management sub-subsidiary
* Says it plans to set up health management sub-subsidiary in Harbin city, with a registration capital of 30 million yuan
Sept 2 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :
* Hellerup Finans makes voluntary conditional offer to shareholders of Investeringsselskabet af 1. September 2015 A/S (under name change from Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S)
* Hellerup Finans offers consideration in cash of 4.90 Danish crowns ($0.7410) per each share of nominal value of 25 crowns
* Hellerup Finans offer conditions are valid from Sept. 2 till Sept. 30 unless it's prolonged
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.