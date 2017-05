Sept 2 Hafslund ASA :

* CEO and primary insider Finn Bjørn Ruyter has bought 7,077 Hafslund ASA class A shares at a price of 57.89 Norwegian crowns ($6.96)

* After transaction Ruyter owns 12,077 class A shares and 6,030 class B shares in Hafslund ASA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3140 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)