Sept 2 Texton Property :

* Intends to undertake a partially underwritten rights offer to raise 986 million rand through issue of 100 000 000 new Texton shares

* Rights offer will open at 09:00 on Monday, 21 September 2015 and close at 12:00 on Friday, 2 October 2015

* At an issue price of 9.86 rand per rights offer share ( "rights offer")

* Successfully completed acquisition of over r2 billion of portfolio enhancing property acquisitions in last 6 (six) months