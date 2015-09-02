BRIEF-Egyptian Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 121.1 million versus EGP 93.8 million year ago
Sept 2 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Places on capital market 300 million Swiss francs ($312.24 million) undated subordinated hybrid bond
* Says proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which include refinancing of outstanding subordinated debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 5 May , group, through unit, purchase equity linked note of Agricultural Bank of China for principal amount of hk$35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: