India government panel rejects Boston Scientific plea on stent price caps
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
Sept 3 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Q1 net result -37,819 thousand SEK (-32,989)
* Q1 net sales 219 thousand SEK (994) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
May 9 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Germany's Merck KGaA.