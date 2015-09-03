BRIEF-PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
Sept 3 Marvipol SA :
* To spin off its real estate activities to M Automotive Holding SA
* After spin off, company to change name to M Automotive Holding
* M Automotive Holding, which will acquire company's real estate activities, to change name to Marvipol SA
* As part of spin off transaction, all shareholders of company to receive new issue shares of M Automotive Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)