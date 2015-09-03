BRIEF-PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
Sept 3 Dipula Income Fund Ltd :
* Proposes equity raise through issue of new Dipula A and B ordinary shares in order to partly fund recently announced acquisitions
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Pricing, allocations and amount raised will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build
* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY $343,000, OR 6%, AS COMPARED TO 4TH QUARTER OF 2016
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)