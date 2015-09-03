Sept 3 Dipula Income Fund Ltd :

* Proposes equity raise through issue of new Dipula A and B ordinary shares in order to partly fund recently announced acquisitions

* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process

* Pricing, allocations and amount raised will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build

* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner