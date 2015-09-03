Sept 3 Valmet Corp :

* Says to supply tissue production line to Resolute Forest Products in the United States

* New machine will be installed at company's mill in Calhoun (Tennessee), and start-up of tissue production line is planned for early 2017

* Value of order is not disclosed

* Order is included in Valmet's Q3 2015 orders received

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)